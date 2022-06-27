Free screenings for National HIV Testing Day

Research shows nearly every one in seven people who are HIV positive are unaware that they have the virus, the health department said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recognition of National HIV Testing Day, Shelby County Health Department is offering free, walk-in HIV and STD testing from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at The Sexual Health Clinic on 814 Jefferson Ave. Suite 102 and Cawthon Clinic at 1000 Haynes St.

The health department said that the free screening will be first come, first serve at both locations.

National HIV Testing Day is recognized with the intent to help people understand how HIV impacts people's lives, as well as to promote proactive methods prevent the spread of HIV.

The health department said testing is the "key to ending the HIV epidemic in Shelby County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, every one in five people have a sexually transmitted infection at any given time, with most new infections occurring among young adults between the ages of 15 and 24.

The Shelby County Health Department said that HIV testing is always free. Appointments are not needed for HIV screening.

Although STD screenings are free on June 27 in acknowledgement of National HIV Testing Day, people can always make an appointment to receive "affordable" care and "confidential" STD testing.