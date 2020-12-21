Holiday travel tips for Memphis International Airport passengers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While December holiday travel at Memphis International Airport (MEM) is not expected to exceed last month’s Thanksgiving traffic levels, the peak days during the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Christmas travel period (December 23 – January 4) are projected to fall on December 23, December 27 and January 3.

Passenger volume is still expected to be down by more than 50% compared to Christmas 2019. Based on available airline seats for that period, as many as 40,000 passengers and employees could pass through the checkpoint during the 11-day travel period. Following are tips to assist holiday passengers: