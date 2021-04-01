Horn Lake mourns passing of High School principal Andy Orr

Desoto County Schools confirmed the passing of Andy Orr Monday.

HORN LAKE, Miss — The Horn Lake community is mourning the death of Horn Lake High School principal Andy Orr.

A cause of death has not been released, but Desoto County Schools released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened about the passing of Andy Orr. He was a true leader, and he will truly be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and with the Horn Lake High School faculty and staff.”

According to the Horn Lake High website, Orr had been with Desoto County Schools since 1992. He first became principal at Horn Lake High in 2011, previously having served as assistant principal at Desoto County High School, and an English teacher, boys basketball coach, and athletic director at Olive Branch High School.

He graduated Mississippi State University, and completed his master’s degree at the University of Mississippi.

According to the website, Orr leaves behind his wife Rhonda and daughter Sadie Rose.