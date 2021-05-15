Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County hosts first in-person adoption event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dog lovers got a chance to pick a new furry friend to take home Saturday afternoon.
The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County hosted their first in-person adoption event since the pandemic. It took place at the Meddlesome Brewing Company in Cordova.
The dogs were labeled by different brews such as a Belgian Blonde and an English Porter.
"They enjoy life so much and they appreciated the things we can provide for them," said Matt Womack of the Community Outreach Humane Society. "A lot of the animals that we take in have been abused. So, basic things that a normal pet owner wouldn't even think about we have the opportunity to provide that for them."
Participants also got gift bags and gift cards from Hollywood Feed.