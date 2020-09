If you’re traveling in that area, MPD is diverting traffic to go Southbound on S. Third Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police have shut down I-240 Westbound and I-55 in both directions in South Memphis after a serious crash has a woman fighting for her life Sunday afternoon.

According to officers, it was a single car even in which the driver crossed the median and was ejected from her car.

She was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.