An investigation is underway after an officer was involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead and one wounded on Wednesday, September 27 in Cross County.

CROSS COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead and one wounded on Wednesday, September 27 in Cross County.

According to reports, a man and a woman were connected to a violent felony in Alabama.

After leading officials through Crittenden County, the suspects traveled through a rural section of Poinsett County and entered Cross County, where spike strips were deployed on Highway 75.

The suspects fired on officers, and officers returned fire, striking both suspects. 47-year-old Tammi Naler died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old William Burchett, who is wanted in the shooting of his mother in Hokes Bluff, AL, was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment for his injuries

Deputies from Crittenden, Poinsett, and Cross counties were involved in the incident but were not injured. The deceased was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.