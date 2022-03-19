Kennedy Chandler's dad talks about his process becoming star point guard

Kylan Chandler (dad) talks about Kennedy's road to being a star point guard for Tennessee basketball.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After defeating Longwood College 88-56, the Tennesse Vols are now focused on 11th seeded Michigan.

“Kennedy said the other day on his interview, you can't take no team lightly when it comes to march madness,” said Kylan Chandler.

Kylan Chandler is there in Indianapolis in support of his son and Tennessee point guard Kennedy chandler.

A moment Kennedy Chandler has worked for his entire life.

“Like I tell him, whatever you put in, that’s what you get out,” said Chandler.

The MVP of the SEC conference tournament put most of his time in with one of Memphis's most popular trainers.

Starting in the sixth-grade Kennedy trained with Jevonte Holmes, every morning at 5 AM.

“He definitely had to be developed but I saw he had a great basketball mind, he had a great first step, and he had a passion, Kennedy at that age had a passion for winning,” said Holmes.

A mentality Chandler has taken to Tennesee. Kennedy leads the team in points, steals, and assists.

But fitting into the Tennessee system took some adjusting for Kennedy.

“Coach Barnes, he’s tough. You got to have some tough skin he’s a disciplinarian he’s going to hold you accountable and everything and he’s tough on his point guard,” said Kylan.

Something Jevonte said he and his dad prepared Kennedy for.

“The parents allow me to be who I am to them. Allow me to coach them hard. Allow me to train them hard, sometimes they have to take it. They’ve got to have tough skin,” said Holmes.

It’s paid off, so far this season Kennedy has been named to the All-SEC second team and SEC freshman team.

“When you’re in the gym with guys like Ja Morant, Lester Hudson, Ian Clark, Cameron Payne, and all those guys play point guard. And you’re playing against those guys that have to do something for your confidence,” said Holmes.

That confidence has carried Kennedy and the vols to the second round of the NCAA tournament.