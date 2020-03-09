LeMoyne-Owen College to continue virtual courses for the remainder of the fall semester

Students who test negative for COVID-19 can still move into dorms by appointment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College will continue virtual classes for the remainder of the Fall 2020 semester. As a part of the reentry plan, the College, which began classes virtually on August 12 had planned to determine how to proceed in the semester by Labor Day.

Although the campus will remain closed to the public, students who have provided recent negative test results to the College will move into the dormitory by appointment September 3-4, adhering to the campus safety precautions, including daily temperature checks.

“In an effort to keep our students and staff safe, we have made the critical decision to continue classes virtually,” says Dr. Carol Johnson Dean, LeMoyne-Owen College interim president. “Although positivity rates seem to be on the decline locally, we also know the African Americans and older populations are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. It’s a priority to make decisions in the best interests of our stakeholders and the community at large.”