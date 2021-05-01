Local workers speak out at UTHSC rally

In March 70 people were laid off from UTHSC.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May 1st is recognized as International Workers' Day.

Concerned workers gathered to let their voices be heard about reversing the lay-offs at University of Tennessee Health Science Center on Saturday afternoon.

Local 24 News spoke with one man who says he worked there for 20 years and was let go on the same day he celebrated that accomplishment.

"With all this pandemic going on we as workers still was coming out putting our lives on the line working. Then put our families lives on the line because we had to work then come home to our families," said laid-off UTHSC worker, Tony Patton.