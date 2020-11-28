Man arrested in deputy-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to an officer-involved shooting and vehicle theft Friday night.
According to SCSO, Jamil Nelson-Ratliff, 37 has been charged with first degree attempted murder, evading arrest and theft of property for over $10,000 - $60,000.
The shooting happened just before midnight on Winchester Road between Ridgeway and Kirby.
Authorities say the deputy sustained non-critical injuries.
It is unclear at this time, what led to the shooting.