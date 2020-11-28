Man arrested in deputy-involved shooting

It is unclear at this time, what led to the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to an officer-involved shooting and vehicle theft Friday night.

According to SCSO, Jamil Nelson-Ratliff, 37 has been charged with first degree attempted murder, evading arrest and theft of property for over $10,000 - $60,000.

SCSO arrested Jamil Nelson-Ratliff, 37, involved with the shooting/stolen vehicle incident last night on Winchester at Ridgeway & Kirby. Charges include First Degree Attempted Murder, Evading Arrest, and Theft of Property $10,000-60,000. A deputy sustained non-critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZWyWJKbwV6 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 28, 2020

The shooting happened just before midnight on Winchester Road between Ridgeway and Kirby.

Authorities say the deputy sustained non-critical injuries.