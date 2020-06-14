Man charged for trying to drive through protesters in Overton Square

No injuries were reported.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A man has been arrested after police say he tried to drive his truck through a crowd of protesters in Overton Square Saturday night.

According to Memphis Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a crowd was gathered at the intersection of Madison and Cooper, when a man driving a white pickup truck tried to drive through.

Police Charged the driver, 56-year-old William Day, with reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Day told investigators that as he approached the intersection, he tried to pass through the crowd, but was approached and struck in the face.