Man charged in murder of Memphis firefighter, Courtney Anderson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 8/25/2020: A Memphis man has been charged in the shooting death of Memphis firefighter, Courtney Anderson.

According to a police affidavit, 18-year-old Delvone Williams killed Anderson during a robbery in Whitehaven on August 16.

Witnesses told investigators, before Anderson was killed, they heard Williams and two other men talking about robbing Anderson. As the witnesses were walking Anderson to his car they saw the three men walking towards them. They told police Williams had a gun in his hand and shot Anderson.

Williams is charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Robbery and Attempted Especially Aggravated Robbery.

There are others who could still face charges in this case.

Dozens of people came out to remember a Memphis firefighter who was shot and killed in Whitehaven last weekend.

The family and friends of 31-year-old Courtney Anderson gathered in front of Melrose High School for a balloon release and vigil.

Anderson was shot in the 4,000 block of Eastwind around 4:50 p.m. according to a Memphis Police Spokesperson.

He was with the Memphis Fire Department since 2015.

"Words cannot express our sorrow over the tragic off-duty death of one of our own, Firefighter Courtney Anderson assigned to Truck 17 B-Shift. Courtney began a promising career with the Memphis Fire Department on September 8, 2015, and he had worked extremely hard to live up to his pledge to serve and protect the citizens of Memphis. It was a pleasure to have Courtney on our team and he will be greatly missed. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends and his Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters," said Gina Sweat, Director of the Division of Fire Services for Memphis Fire Department.