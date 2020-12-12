Man shot to death at Memphis gas station

Details of the shooting are unknown at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another has been critically injured after a shooting in the airport area.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Exxon gas station in the 2800 block of Airways on Saturday afternoon.

Officers found two victims suffering with gunshots wounds. One victim was pronounced on the scene.

The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

