Marion Arkansas police chief dies from COVID-19

MARION, Arkansas — Marion Police Chief Gary Kelley has died after a 25-day battle with COVID-19.
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen shared the news of Kelley Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post:
"I know we all prayed for a different outcome, but there is assurance in the fact that he had his affairs in place, that his wife would be taken care of and he knew his son would also help see to that, he knew his department was in good hands, but most Important he knew Jesus and where he would spend eternity. He had everything in place to make this step," Sheriff Allen said.
Chief Kelley worked for the city of Marion for 38 years.
Allen says Kelley was set to retire in February of 2021.