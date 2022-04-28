x
Former Trump chief of staff Meadows to speak in Cordova

Mark Meadows is scheduled to speak during a culture engagement summit Saturday at the Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova.
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Meadows, who as chief of staff to President Donald Trump promoted his lies of mass voter fraud, is facing increasing scrutiny about his own voter registration status. Public records show he is registered to vote in two states, including North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own, and may never have visited, as his legal residence weeks before casting a ballot in the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Donald Trump and at least one of his former employees are planning trips to the Memphis area.

Mark Meadows is scheduled to speak during a culture engagement summit Saturday at the Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova.

Meadows is one of the key figures in the ongoing investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol. He's handed over thousands of text messages but refused to sit for an interview.

His Mid-South visit comes less than two months before Trump comes to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi for a speech on June 18 as part of the 'American Freedom Tour'.

