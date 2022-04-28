Former Trump chief of staff Meadows to speak in Cordova

Mark Meadows is scheduled to speak during a culture engagement summit Saturday at the Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Donald Trump and at least one of his former employees are planning trips to the Memphis area.

Mark Meadows is scheduled to speak during a culture engagement summit Saturday at the Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova.

Meadows is one of the key figures in the ongoing investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol. He's handed over thousands of text messages but refused to sit for an interview.