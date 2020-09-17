MATA launches new GO901 mobile pay app

New app will allow passengers to purchase fare, check account balance and much more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) launched GO901 Mobile Thursday, a new free mobile fare app, that will allow passengers to purchase fare tickets and all day passes on their smartphones using a debit or credit card. The new app – which can be downloaded to Android or iPhones – is available in both Apple and Google Play stores.

Once the app is downloaded, passengers can register and create an account to purchase fare. After the passes/tickets are purchased, customers will see a “use pass” or “use ticket” button. When the button is tapped, the pass/ticket has been activated and will be ready to use by tapping the phone onto the scanner located in the front of the MATA vehicle near the operator. The scanner will indicate whether the scan is successful.

In addition, the app also offers additional features such as the ability of registered users to check their balance, payment history, purchase reduced fare, and multiple passes/tickets.

The evolution of the new mobile cashless payment system has been underway at MATA for several months. Last December, MATA began offering free Wi-Fi access on all service vehicles (fixed-route buses, paratransit vehicles and rail trolley cars) for the new mobile system to function. The rollout of the new GO901 mobile app is a part of the new system that also will offer new ticket vending machines and point of sale systems soon.

No change? No problem! The brand new @RideMATA GO901 mobile app is now available! pic.twitter.com/5omeODZZao — Memphis Area Transit (@RideMATA) September 17, 2020

The introduction of a new next generation fare collection system was also underway long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic has further demonstrated the need to offer cashless fare options thus eliminating the need for contact at the farebox between operators and passengers.