'Our Next Era' | Mayor Lee Harris hears recommendations for Shelby County's future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is getting recommendations from the community about his second term, and how to advance the county forward.

The ‘Our Next Era’ planning committee presented its recommendations Thursday to the mayor. The group includes more than three dozen community volunteers who are charged with presenting the mayor's administration with bold ideas.

Among the areas they said they would like to see improvements are:

Economic development

Student achievement

And more access to health care.

“The best way to be serious about these next four years is engage the public, listen and learn, then take action once you hear what they want to see happen,” said Mayor Harris. “And that's what this was all about, culminating event for those three dozen volunteers who took a close look at Shelby County government (and) see those recommendations.”

The mayor’s office said the planning committee's membership is “a diverse sampling of Shelby County's residents” and includes advocates and experts in education, workforce training, neighborhood planning, entertainment, community organizing, and healthcare. Two high school students are also a part of it.