Memphians participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Credit: Local 24 News Photographer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Memphis area community groups partnered with law enforcement to help folks dispose of potentially addictive prescription medications.  

Health services including AHS Alliance Health and Memphis Area Prevention Coalition set up a drive-thru along the parking lot of St. John’s United Church in Midtown.  

The group says the event is a part of Tennessee’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. 

They also added health services information booths and cooked up breakfast for anyone dropping off drugs properly disposed. 