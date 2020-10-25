Memphians participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The group says the event is a part of Tennessee’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Memphis area community groups partnered with law enforcement to help folks dispose of potentially addictive prescription medications.

Health services including AHS Alliance Health and Memphis Area Prevention Coalition set up a drive-thru along the parking lot of St. John’s United Church in Midtown.

