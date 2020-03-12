Memphis Botanic Garden glows for the holidays

The annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden is back at the Memphis Botanic Garden

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One of the most special traditions of the holiday season is to take in all of the lights. This month the Memphis Botanic Garden is glowing for its annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden event.

For twelve years, the Memphis Botanic Garden has lit up for the holiday season.

“It’s our celebration of lights and season where we’re able to let guests come in and see the garden in a whole new light," Gina Harris, Memphis Botanic Gardens Director of Education and Events, said.

While it may seem like there are more things people can't do than can do this holiday season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holiday Wonders event is all outdoors.

“Luckily this is one of the things that we’re still able to offer this to our guests and to our visitors to be able to come and celebrate in a safe and fun way," Harris said.

The exploration of Holiday Wonders begins with a trip down the twinkle tunnel. It takes families to the Under the Stars Lounge.

I think we all need a little cheer 🎄



We’re live on #GoodDayMemphis from the Memphis Botanic Gardens talking about this year’s Holiday Wonders at the Garden event 💡 pic.twitter.com/Dyh9sWQTLE — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) December 3, 2020

“We have a 20 foot tall tree in the middle of the rose garden and lounge areas kind of in small pods where people can social distance and sit with their family around the little fire and just enjoy the lights and the sounds of the season," Harris said. "You can hear all of the music throughout the garden."

Around fire pits, families can enjoy treats like smores, hot cocoa and hot cider.

Because the event is outdoors, there are only a few changes due to the pandemic. Masks will be required to be worn.

Some displays have also been reworked to allow more social distancing.

“We tried to expand it in a way to widen our footprint so that we could fit more people into the space with more distance between people," Harris said.

The Memphis Botanic Garden is a nonprofit. Events like Holiday Wonders help support educational services the garden provides to local students. While there haven't been field trips during the pandemic, the garden was still able to turn that experience into a virtual one for students.

“All of the programs that we offer the schools, all the beautiful plants that you see throughout the year, they’re not possible without events like Holiday Wonders," Harris said.