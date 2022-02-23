Memphis region experiencing new jobs boom with supply chain, logistics positions

A presentation by Greater Memphis Chamber Wednesday outlined encouraging trends as local businesses still report supply related challenges.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — New data shows good news in addressing supply chain issues in the Mid-South, with new jobs moving goods and keeping track of those products.

Wednesday afternoon, those with the Greater Memphis Chamber said the area experienced a sharp uptick in those positions in recent years. That includes everything from warehouse workers to computer specialists.

The Memphis region added nearly 14,000 supply chain and logistics jobs between 2015 and 2020, more than twice the national industry average.

The area is now the fourth largest in the Southeast for those types of jobs and first in the Southeast for new distribution consulting jobs in that time frame, with a 123% jump.

"This sector is changing, and as we continue to create the talent pipelines, that can help provide access to these high tech jobs in supply chain and logistics. That is going to set us on a course for so many of the citizens in our region," Apryl Childs-Potter with the Greater Memphis Chamber said during an online presentation.

There are still supply related challenges at Memphis area trucking companies, such as Mid-South Transport, Inc.

A spokesperson said this week the company continues to struggle with hiring new truck drivers, which means it takes longer for goods to leave the already clogged California ports.