MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is battling a large fire at an apartment building near the Crosstown area this Christmas Eve morning.

No information on how many are affected has been released yet, but our crew found flames pouring out of the building in the 340 block of N. Cleveland at Peach Avenue just before 8:45 a.m. Friday.

We don’t yet know how the fire started.