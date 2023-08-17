Longtime Memphis food journalist Jennifer Biggs dies after cancer battle

Biggs became the top food journalist and restaurant critic at The Daily Memphian after a long career in food journalism at The Commercial Appeal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime Memphis food journalist and restaurant critic Jennifer Biggs died Wednesday after a battle with colon cancer, her daughter announced late Wednesday night.

Biggs, who became the top food journalist at The Daily Memphian in 2018 after a long career at The Commercial Appeal, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in June, which shortly spread to her liver.

Biggs publicly announced the cancer diagnosis on her Facebook page, sharing her plan of surgeries and chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

Biggs' daughter Megan announced Jennifer's death late Wednesday night.

"I can't imagine a world without her," Megan Biggs said in a Facebook post. "She loved her family, she loved her friends and she loved this city. I'll do my best to continue to carry the voice that touched so many."

In addition to her work with Memphis newspapers, Biggs also had a weekly segment on ABC24 covering the Memphis food scene.

"Our viewers loved her personable, genuine style that was 100% Memphis," ABC24 anchor Richard Ransom said. "She so obviously loved what she did and we all benefitted from her insatiable appetite for the food and dining that makes living here special."

"All that said, she was just a nice person," Ransom added. "I looked forward to our talks every week prepping for that night’s 6 p.m. news because our conversations also involved delightfully personal conversations about our city, our profession, our kids and grandkids."