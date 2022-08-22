MLGW to resume disconnections for non-payment

In addition to its existing assistance programs, MLGW is making its Deferred Payment Plan available online for qualifying customers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) will resume disconnecting residential customers for non-payment Monday, August 29.

In addition to its existing assistance programs, MLGW is making its Deferred Payment Plan available online for qualifying customers.

Customers interested in the Deferred Payment Plan must pay a minimum of 25% of the total amount to enroll in the plan. The remaining past-due balance can be paid off in installments over no more than 10 months.

MLGW customers already enrolled in the utility's OnTrack, Budget Billing, PrePay, or NetPay programs aren't eligible for deferred payments. Customers already on a deferred payment plan don't qualify for a second, consecutive payment plan.

All requests for deferred payment will take at least two business days to process.

Customers can find details about the Deferred Payment Plan and apply for the program online.