Here's a look at what Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's proposed 2023 budget includes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented his final budget as mayor to the city council. He's asking for $792 million, $42 million more than last year.

In his budget presentation, the mayor said he doesn’t propose a raise in property taxes. Strickland said instead, the extra $42 million would come from growth in sales tax and other revenue.

The budget includes more money than ever for the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) at $33.4 million.

Strickland also asked city council to convert the 9% police and fire retention bonuses into a permanent salary increase. That's on top of a 5% raise for Memphis police and fire next year. The mayor also proposed a 2% increase for general employees.

The mayor proposed a 5-year, $55 million public safety plan. That money would replace MPD’s old body cameras and install recording equipment in all police interview rooms.

Strickland said he also included increased funding to add additional programming for libraries and community centers, continue summer jobs program MPLOY, continue Play Your Park program, summer camps, adding Family Fun Nights offerings, golf for teens, summer swimming sites, and other family events. The mayor said these programs help steer youth to meaningful activities when they are not in school.