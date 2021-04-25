Memphis Modern Market hosts art pop-up shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local artists gathered to show off their artistic skills Sunday afternoon.
The Memphis Modern Market hosted an art pop-up shop at the Loflin Yard.
Local art, goods and vintage items were all on sale.
"I love getting to talk to people who buy vintage and this is the best way to do it," said Casey O'Rourke, of Blue Suede Vintage. "I also sell on Instagram, but its just not the same and I love talking to people in person. I just think everyone is excited to be out and about again."
Loflin Yard also enticed shoppers with beer specials and delicious food.