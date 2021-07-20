Memphis named to TIME’s annual list of the World's Greatest Places

Memphis joins global destinations such as Bangkok and Berlin, along with domestic destinations Seattle and Santa Fe on the list of must-visit travel spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TIME revealed Tuesday its third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary travel destinations around the world, and Memphis made the list.

The city known as the Home of Blues, Soul & Rock ‘n’ Roll was recognized as being “in the midst of an exciting evolution” as it is named to TIME’s annual list of “World’s Greatest Places.” Memphis joins global destinations such as Bangkok and Berlin, along with domestic destinations Seattle and Santa Fe on the list of 100 must-visit travel spots around the globe.

“This is a great honor for our city and destination from a globally recognized media outlet,” said Kevin Kane, President & CEO of Memphis Tourism. “This accolade from TIME showcases our diverse culinary scene and new hotel development that combine to create an authentic and exciting experience for travelers.”

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including countries, regions, cities, and towns—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. TIME contributor Jenny Peters visited Memphis in the spring of 2021 to do research for the travel feature.

