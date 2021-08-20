Memphis organizations prepare to welcome, assist Afghan refugees

Refugee Memphis says Afghan refugees that served as U.S. Military translators will be coming to Memphis for safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Afghan refugees will soon be coming to Memphis following the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Refugee Memphis, a non-profit organization that serves refugees by partnering with refugee resettlement agencies, said a number of Afghan refugees will be coming to Memphis soon.

"We know that there are refugees coming and a number are being processed with SIV visas for the translators and so we're just trying to get ready and the kind of help we're providing is highly relational," Refugee Memphis Director Mark Morris said.

Morris said they'll help the refugees in learning English, building relationships, employment, getting a driver's license and housing.

Finding housing, Morris said, is a particular challenge given the demand of the house market.

"We're trying to appeal to those that own homes and apartments to streamline that process," he said.

Watching events and chaos unfold in Afghanistan is heartbreaking. Thousands of people are facing uncertainty, violence and oppression. You've seen the stories we shared this week from our local Afghan community, and many of you asked how you can help. https://t.co/iyDfeUBekD pic.twitter.com/zveWk0if9m — World Relief Memphis (@WRMemphis) August 19, 2021

David Paiman, himself, benefited from the help Refugee Memphis. He fled Afghanistan in 2007. He's currently a student at Union University and Afghan Christian pastor.

It's been a difficult week for Paiman who has family and friends still back in Afghanistan.

“For me, the past three days ago, I couldn’t say words," he said. "I could not encourage anyone. My friends are calling and I cannot say anything. I just want to cry.”

Now, he'll get to assist incoming refugees through the same program that helped him.

Morris said they hope to help more refugees in coming to America saying they are hearing many stories of grief and trauma through their connections.

"One is suffering because their family member worked for the government and their family is having to burn their clothing and their documents and they’re just hiding in their houses and others are trying to find a way to get to another country," he said. "We’re praying for them.”

Morris said a major employer in Memphis has already reached out extending an offer of job opportunities for the incoming refugees.