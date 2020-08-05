x
Celebration for Memphis hero Tom Lee goes virtual with short film and clothing launch

Lee saved dozens from a steamship disaster 95 years ago.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis River Parks Partnership celebrated the 2nd annual Tom Lee Day Friday with a short film and apparel launch.

The film “A Very Worthy Hero” tells the story of Tom Lee, who 95 years ago Friday, pulled 32 people to safety when their steamer overturned in the Mississippi River. He was honored nationally by President Calvin Coolidge, as well as by local leaders. (Read more about Tom Lee HERE.)

The clothing line can be found HERE. Proceeds from the sales benefit Tom Lee Park.

The Memphis River Parks Partnership says, “While we can’t be together, we can still celebrate our heroes. And right now especially, we’re seeing more and more of them.”
Credit: AP
Feb. 27, 2019 - a fishing boat passes the Tom Lee memorial located in the riverside park in downtown Memphis, Tenn. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)