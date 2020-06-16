MICAH lays out charter, list of reform ideas to combat inequality in Memphis

Event by Bluff City interfaith coalition in response to George Floyd death, other recent acts of law enforcement brutality.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday morning, in an impassioned and emotional gathering, those with Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope - or MICAH - laid out a list of demands to address local racial inequality and social injustice.

Those with MICAH posted a new charter and urged an open meeting with elected and law enforcement leaders to air out their ideas.

The organization’s leadership said the Justice and Equity Charter of Memphis and Shelby County took two years to create but said it’s taken on a new sense of urgency with a rash of recent police brutality cases across the country.

“Today, not tomorrow, hear our prayer,” Rev. Rosalyn Regina Nichols with MICAH said.

They came in prayer and passion.

“Can somebody say the time is up?” Pastor Stacy Spencer with MICAH said.

Tuesday morning, a cross section of pastors, rabbis and reverends in MICAH demanded systemic change to combat what they say is systemic racism and inequality plaguing the Memphis area.

“What does MICAH want?” Pastor Spencer asked the gathering of more than 100 people. “We want change now!”

MICAH put their emotions into words in the Justice and Equity Charter, tied on and posted in front of Memphis City Hall.

"We don't want anymore incremental transformation, we don't want anymore empty promises,” Pastor Spencer said.

"We stand for those who have been and continue to be marginalized, stigmatized, brutalized and traumatized,” Janiece Lee with MICAH said.

The charter calls for stronger local law enforcement accountability after use of force incidents on duty, increased funding for K-12 education and more focus on small business and home loans in minority communities.

"We need to decrease the number of renters and increase home ownership,” Alexis Gwin-Miller said.

MICAH event in downtown Memphis addressing racial inequality by diverse interfaith group. Posted by Local Memphis on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The group also spent several minutes in silent solidarity, to pay tribute to George Floyd’s final breaths last month in Minneapolis.

“Knee in his neck, begging for his life, crying out for his dead mother for eight minutes and 46 seconds, but you know what's longer than that? 400 years of racism,” Pastor Spencer said.