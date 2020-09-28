Mid-South 5th grader joins award-winning team of Kid Reporters, who report “news for kids, by kids.”

Over the past two decades, Kid Reporters have made headlines covering major national and world events and interviewing influential figures, including U.S. presidents

NEW YORK — A Mid-South 5th grader will be among 45 students, ages 10-14, from across the country and around the world to join the award-winning Scholastic Kids Press program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Scholastic Kids Press announced Monday, Varun Kabra from Memphis will interview newsmakers from the community and share the perspectives of his peers on the 2020 U.S. presidential election and other issues that matter most to young people today.

Varun likes robotics, coding, and origami.

He is fluent in Hindi.

In the future, he would like to be an engineer.

“I want to learn about new things and share my stories with people so that they can learn too,” said Varun.

Representing 21 U.S. states and more than 10 countries around the world, the 45 young journalists will write “news for kids, by kids,” as students have done throughout the program’s more than 20-year history.

As schools around the world experience learning disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scholastic Kids Press continues to help students everywhere stay engaged in current events, regardless of their learning environment.

Scholastic Kid Reporters gain valuable writing and critical-thinking skills through this unique journalism experience as they conduct research and interviews, and write news stories. Kid Reporter articles are published on the Scholastic Kids Press website, and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach 25 million students nationwide.

“Kids have experienced monumental changes in their lives this year, prompting questions about health, science, and racial justice,” said Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press. “By writing about issues that affect them and contextualizing the news for their peers, our Kid Reporters help keep themselves and our young readers informed. By asking tough questions, they also identify leaders in their communities who have solutions.”

Meet the press! We’re excited to announce the 45 Kid Reporters who have been selected to join @Scholastic Kids Press for the 2020–21 school year! https://t.co/BTENRflVN9 pic.twitter.com/Inhc2RVIPp — Scholastic Kids Press (@KidsPress) September 28, 2020