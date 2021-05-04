Mid-Southerners commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on death anniversary in a virtual service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each year, The National Civil Rights Museum commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s tragic death on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in 1968.
Due to the pandemic, organizers put together a virtual commemoration including some of the most moving speeches and performances in tribute to King Sunday.
There was a moment of silence and reflection at 6:01 p.m. the time Dr. King was shot.
"Martin Luther King Jr. from my mind, is the most important American of the 20th century, most significant. And he offered the nation how you overcome evil with good," siad Rev. James Lawson. "How you overcome injustice with justice. How doing the right thing can help us to abolish and dismantled wrong thing. And our nation needs a spectacular reminder of that."
Reverend James Lawson is a key king ally and stalwart of nonviolent philosophy who trained a number of activists on civil disobedience.