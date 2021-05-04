Mid-Southerners commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on death anniversary in a virtual service

Due to the pandemic, organizers put together a virtual commemoration including some of the most moving speeches and performances in tribute to King Sunday.

"Martin Luther King Jr. from my mind, is the most important American of the 20th century, most significant. And he offered the nation how you overcome evil with good," siad Rev. James Lawson. "How you overcome injustice with justice. How doing the right thing can help us to abolish and dismantled wrong thing. And our nation needs a spectacular reminder of that."