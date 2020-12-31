Millington schools go virtual the first week of January

All sporting and extra-curricular events will be suspended until further notice

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington Municipal Schools has announced that second semester classes will start virtually on January 4.

The district says changes were made as the Shelby County Health Department announced concerns of an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the holiday season.

Teachers and principals will send out communication expectations and specific school program updates to students.

The classes will be virtual through January 8.

A spokesperson with school district says grab and go meals will be available each day.

Meal Pick-Up locations:

Millington Elementary - Front Entrance

EA Harrold Elementary - Bus lane off of West Union

Millington High School - Annex area of Easley Street

Monday - Thursday 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m., 1 Breakfast and 1 Lunch

Friday 11:30 - 12:30, 3 Breakfasts and 3 Lunches