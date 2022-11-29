Missing 16-year-old girl | Have you seen her?

Saniya McDowell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black backpack with a rainbow-colored flower design.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who never returned home.

According to Germantown PD, Saniya McDowell was last seen in the 7600 block of Poplar Pike on November 28. McDowell is 5 feet and 1 inches tall, and she weighs 98 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black backpack with a rainbow-colored flower design.