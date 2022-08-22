Missing 61-year-old man| Have you seen him?

Toney Polk is Black male, and he is 6 feet 2 inches tall. Polk is bald, with a gray beard, brown eyes, weighing 192 pounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert in search for a missing 61-year-old man.

MPD said Toney Polk went missing August 21 around 8:53 p.m. Polk was last seen in the 1300 Block of Decatur in a white 2013 Dodge Caravan with the TN tag BDY-9849. MPD said Polk could be “confused and disoriented”.

Polk is Black male, and he is 6 feet 2 inches tall. Polk is bald, with a gray beard, brown eyes, weighing 192 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with tan shorts.