MPD searching for 15-year-old boy

15-year-old Domingo Andres threatened to harm himself before he went missing, leaving his last known location in a 2016 Dodge Charger with TN tag number 075WBO.

Memphis Police Department issued an endangered juvenile alert for missing 15-year-old Domingo Andres.

Andres is a Hispanic male with black hair. He is 4 feet 5 inches tall, and he weighs about 120 pounds.

According to MPD, Andres has made threats to harm himself. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and he was armed with a knife around 10 p.m. at 4400 Wooddale Ave.

Andres left the location driving a 2016 Dodge Charger with TN tag number 075WBO.