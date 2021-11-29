Mississippi expands COVID booster shots to all adults

Appointments for booster shots can now be made at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

JACKSON, Miss — All Mississippians 18 and older are now eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots and appointments can now be made at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.

According to a release from the Mississippi State Department of Health, booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

You can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if you are at least 18 years old and:

Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, AND

It’s been at least six months since your last shot of either vaccine.

OR:

Fully vaccinated with one shot of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, AND

It’s been at least two months since your last shot.

The date of your last shot will be verified when you arrive to get your booster shot.

If it has been six months or more since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since your Johnson & Johnson vaccination, you can get a booster dose from county health departments, or from any COVID-19 vaccination provider. News release: https://t.co/BsFOfx2Irx pic.twitter.com/7yPMrM0rSO — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 29, 2021

To make an appointment through a county health department clinic, click here or call 877-978-6453. Vaccines are also available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics.

If you have received prior shots, state health officials are asking residents to bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards to their appointments.