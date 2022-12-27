Memphians face day five of the boil water advisory | MLGW continues with second water giveaway

The need for water continues to become more critical in Memphis as many customers are still without water or are still experiencing very low water pressure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) said the company will distribute cases of bottled water to those in need again on Tuesday, following its first bottled water giveaway that happened on Monday, Dec. 26.

Water will be distributed Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out at Pleasant Chapel Missionary Baptist Church located at 4813 Benjestown Rd. and Hickory Ridge Mall located at 6075 Winchester Rd.

MLGW said bottled water cases are limited to one case per car.

The need for water continues to become more critical in Memphis as many customers are still without water or are still experiencing very low water pressure.

MLGW has not provided an update on how long their boil water advisory for Memphis will last.

Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President and CEO Doug McGowen spoke with the media Monday, saying there were still more than 100 reported leaks in businesses and homes around Memphis, and full restoration of the system could take four to five days.

MLGW said their priority is restoring water pressure to critical buildings like hospitals, and is providing water tankers to help those facilities.

MLGW said employees are still working around the clock, but workers cannot restore water pressure and resolve water outages until they are able to better manage and gain control of water leaks across the city.

The company is urging customers to call the 24-hour emergency number at 528-4465 if they see water coming out of the ground or water running out of homes or businesses.

When reporting water leaks and water emergencies, provide a cross street or intersection.