MLGW crews prepare for effects of Hurricane Delta

Crews are on standby and prepared to handle any damage or outages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hurricane Delta could cause heavy rain and wind gusts tonight into Sunday here in the Mid-South.

Crews from Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division are ready to respond to any local damage or outages, however; restoration times may be extended due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Customers can report outages through their MLGW “My Account” (online or through the app). They can also report outages by calling 544-6500. Customers should call 528-4465 to report emergencies like downed electrical lines and gas leaks.

Customers are encouraged to make a plan for an extended outage, power up their devices, and prepare an emergency kit.