MLGW says power restoration from storms nearly complete, expects full restoration by Tuesday night

MLGW said less than 1,200 customers remain without power as of Tuesday morning, down from more than 35,000 Sunday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a second round of severe weather knocked out power to more than 30,000 MLGW customers Sunday night, the utility said Tuesday power restoration efforts were nearly complete.

MLGW expects to restore power to all customers impacted by the storms by the end of the day, they said in a Tuesday press release.

As of Tuesday morning, there are less than 1,200 customers still without power, down from 122,000 on June 25 and 35,000 on July 2.

The utility said these storms rank as the sixth most destructive in MLGW history.

MLGW said they are prepared to respond to another risk of severe storms, and the cycle of storm – restoration – repeat has slowed down the utility’s infrastructure improvements, but it has not stopped them.

“It is going to get better, we will make our system more reliable and more resilient," MLGW President Doug McGowen said.