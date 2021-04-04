MPD hosts Build A Basket event in honor of Easter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Memphis Police made some adjustments to their annual Easter egg hunt event Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the Raines Station police precinct and community partners hosted the Build A Basket event in Whitehaven.
Kids went table to table, where volunteers decorated their baskets with stuffing, Easter eggs with goodies inside and snacks.
"The kids have a chance at every table and build a basket and inside the eggs there's some really cool stuff. Like in an Easter egg hunt, there's going to be some really cool stuff go for the gold ones," said Derrick Reed.
Kids even got a chance to take a socially distanced picture with the Easter bunny.