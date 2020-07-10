Truck driver shot on I-240; MPD investigating

The shooting happened on westbound I-240 between Getwell and Lamar.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting on I-240 westbound between Getwell and Lamar.

According to MPD, the victim, who was driving an 18-wheeler, called police just after 11 a.m. saying he had been shot at on the interstate by a person in a silver Nissan Maxima.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This incident brings the total number of interstate shootings to 61 for 2020.

MPD encourages anyone who has witnessed or knows anything about any of these shootings to call Crime Stoppers with information. So far, six interstate shootings have been solved.

The assistance of the community is needed to solve these crimes. Any amount of information can be useful.