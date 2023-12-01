MSCS secretary found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), a mother, and loved ones are grieving the loss of Larry Thorn, who was a secretary at A Maceo Walker Middle School.
According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:54 a.m. officer's arrived at a church in South Memphis located in the 1400 Block of Gold Ave.
Thorn's body was found with a gunshot wound behind the church, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MPD said there is no suspect in custody at this time.
MSCS school district released a statement expressing its condolences.
"As a school secretary, Larry Thorn was often one of the first faces that greeted our students and staff. His radiant spirit welcomed everyone into the building with warmth. Mr. Thorn, an integral part of A. Maceo Walker Middle School, also coached the school’s pom pom team. He loved his colleagues, students, and job. While the District has provided additional counselors to work with the A. Maceo Walker community, we know that his school family and relatives will continue to need the entire community’s support. Memphis-Shelby County Schools extends our condolences to all who loved and adored Mr. Thorn."
Thorn's mother has organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral cost. To donate, click here.