MSCS secretary found dead in South Memphis

On January 10, 2023, at 6:54 am, officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of Gold Avenue regarding a man-down call. Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/vd72QFhMFY

"As a school secretary, Larry Thorn was often one of the first faces that greeted our students and staff. His radiant spirit welcomed everyone into the building with warmth. Mr. Thorn, an integral part of A. Maceo Walker Middle School, also coached the school’s pom pom team. He loved his colleagues, students, and job. While the District has provided additional counselors to work with the A. Maceo Walker community, we know that his school family and relatives will continue to need the entire community’s support. Memphis-Shelby County Schools extends our condolences to all who loved and adored Mr. Thorn."