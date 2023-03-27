MSCS Summer Learning Academy registration now open

Parents can register their children for the summer learning program from March 27 to April 21.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The school year is closing in, and Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is preparing for summer learning. MSCS Summer Learning Academy begins registration Monday, March 27.

Parents can register their children for the summer learning program from March 27 to April 21.

To register, click here.

ACT Prep will be available for high school students from June 20 to Jun 30. ACT Prep will be held at East High and Ridgeway High School from 9 a.m. to noon.

Reading, math, intervention and physical therapy will be offered for first through eighth grade students from June 20 to July 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Before and after care is also available.