National organization opens up crisis hotline for ice storm victims

Crisis Cleanup is an organization that connects volunteers with disaster victims. They say volunteer groups will be working until February 25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Office of Emergency Management announced Sunday that Crisis Cleanup has opened up a hotline for West Tennessee residents who need assistance recovering from the February 3 ice storm.

The disaster relief organization said they will provide assistance to those in need of fallen tree removal, roof tarping, mold mitigation and drywall, flooring and appliance removal.

Crisis Cleanup said they will connect those in need with local volunteers from relief organizations, community groups and faith communities.

They said that all services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the "overwhelming need."

The hotline will remain open through Friday, February 25.

🚨PLEASE SHARE🚨@CrisisCleanup has opened The Home Cleanup Hotline to support survivors of the #icestorm2022 in West Tennessee. We anticipate that most volunteer groups will work through Friday, February 25, 2022.



Survivors needing assistance can call 901-430-0995. pic.twitter.com/R0Gl6gh4th — Memphis OEM (@MEMPHISOEM) February 13, 2022