National organization opens up crisis hotline for ice storm victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Office of Emergency Management announced Sunday that Crisis Cleanup has opened up a hotline for West Tennessee residents who need assistance recovering from the February 3 ice storm.
The disaster relief organization said they will provide assistance to those in need of fallen tree removal, roof tarping, mold mitigation and drywall, flooring and appliance removal.
Crisis Cleanup said they will connect those in need with local volunteers from relief organizations, community groups and faith communities.
They said that all services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the "overwhelming need."
RELATED: 'I wanted to pay it forward' | How one Memphis resident is helping neighbors recover from the ice storm after they helped her years ago.
The hotline will remain open through Friday, February 25.
According to their website, Crisis Cleanup is a collaborative disaster work order management platform that improves coordination, reduces duplication of efforts, improves efficiency, and improves volunteers' experience.