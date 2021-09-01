National Guard Armory in Memphis to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Personnel members took tractor trailer trucks to southwest Louisiana Wednesday as they wait to hear where they are needed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks with the National Guard Armory in Memphis are heading down south to help with Hurricane Ida recovery.

115 personnel members took 49 tractor trailer trucks to southwest Louisiana Wednesday as they wait to hear where they are needed.

"We're gonna get to do something super important to us, which is help our fellow Americans. It's 50% of our mission,” said Capt. Greg Murphy, Commander, 1172nd Transportation Company. “We have a combat mission, and we also have this discommission. The discommission basically stands for taking care civil disturbances, natural disasters, and things of that like."

Their mission is to move water, food, and necessary resources to those in need with FEMA.