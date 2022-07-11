Pedestrian killed after being run over twice by separate cars

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact Memphis police at 901-528-2274.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident at Raleigh Lagrange Rd. and Munson on Sunday, July 11, police said.

Memphis Police Department wrote in a tweet that officers responded to the accident at 11:01 p.m.

Police said that after being hit by the first car that fled the scene, the man was run over by a second car. According to police, the driver of the second car remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact Memphis police at 901-528-2274.