Daughter of legendary Memphis dance club owner hosts virtual party in his honor

The legendary Memphis club owner Robert Raiford died in 2017.

The daughter of a legendary Downtown Memphis dance club owner is keeping her father’s legacy alive by showing locals a great time.

Paula Raiford hosted a virtual party at Raiford’s Hollywood Disco ahead of her late father’s special day Sunday. The City of Memphis declared August 25th Robert “Hollywood” Raiford Day back in 2019.

Sunday’s party invited people to groove in their homes and register for online prizes.

His disco club was known as a place of a great time and no judgement no matter the background, race or gender.