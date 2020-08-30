Reimagining Police: Memphis Mayor to name reform commission next week

Strickland says the commission will focus on reaching out to the community for recommendations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will name a police reform commission next week as a second phase of “reimagining” policing.

The announcement was made in his weekly email address Friday.

Strickland says the commission will focus on reaching out to the community for recommendations.

Phase One of the plan included implementing the 8 Can’t Wait Rules. Those included and banned are choke holds and changes the way police report use of force.