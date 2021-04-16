Roscoe Dixon, former Tennessee lawmaker, dead at 71

Dixon served in the Tennessee Senate from 1994-2005 and the Tennessee House from 2010-2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Tennessee lawmaker Roscoe Dixon has died. He was 71-years-old.

Javier Bailey and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland both announced Dixon's passing Friday on social media.

Sorry to hear that former state Senator Roscoe Dixon has passed. He was always gracious and encouraging to me, including two years ago when I knocked on his door campaigning. He invited us in for 30 minutes of reminiscing— a great memory today. pic.twitter.com/eoJKHglvQt — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) April 16, 2021

Dixon served in the Tennessee Senate from 1994 to 2005. In 2010 he was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives, where he served until 2017.

He was arrested and charged in Operation Tennessee Waltz in 2005. He served five years for taking money from an undercover FBI agent in return for supporting legislation.

Operation Tennessee Waltz was a sting operation set up by federal and state law enforcement that led to the arrest of seven Tennessee state lawmakers, two county commissions, one from Hamilton County, the other a member of the prominent Hooks family of Memphis. A former county administrator was also arrested.

In 2016 Dixon got almost all of his civil rights restored.