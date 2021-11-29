Season of Remembrance helps mothers mourning the loss of a child to violence around the holidays

The murder rate in Memphis has been on the rise over the last few years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families mourning loved ones who were victims of homicides gathered Monday night for the annual Season of Remembrance in their honor.

Dozens of names of homicide victims were read as their family members and friends placed ornaments on wreaths. The event is put on by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office to remind families their loved ones are never forgotten.

Murders are up more than 19% in Memphis, according to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission. Many mothers who have lost children to violence grieve even more around the holidays.

JoAnn Lewis' son was killed by gun violence nine years ago. She attends the Season of Remembrance annually to find strength.

"I feel like it's overwhelming when I look at these people," Lewis said. "That means that they have lost a loved one too, so that means it’s too much."

RIGHT NOW: The annual Season of Remembrance ceremony is underway for victims of homicide.



Patricia Vaughn, who lost her son last November, said she feels comforted being surrounded by other survivors of the violence. During the holidays, she works to fill a tremendous void without her son.

"He has kids," Vaughn said. "Three kids, so I have to try to do what I can for those three in his place."

For Michelle Collins, whose 15-year-old son was shot and killed in May, this year will be particularly difficult. She hopes other mothers find peace this holiday season.